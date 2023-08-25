When a child is diagnosed as being on the Autism Spectrum, learning life skills is essential to being successful and independent at home, at school and in the community.



Alison Hulshof is the CEO of InterAct ABA knows the importance of teaching these skills early and building on them block by block.



She joined us to explain how giving a child with Autism the right tools will allow him or her to increase their self-esteem and lead to more happiness in all areas of their life.

