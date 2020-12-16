Intek there when you need them

As if your world hasn’t been up-ended enough over the past ten months, just imagine what would happen is an unexpected fire struck, or a pipe burst flooded your home. Chances are you’d probably be at the end of your rope and be a little unsure about where to turn next.

Thankfully, one of our guests joined us with the answers: whether the question involves COVID-19, a fire in your home, or cleaning up your carpeting.

Jerry Berg is the Owner of Intek Cleaning and Restoration and he stopped by to tell us how his team of professionals can help set your world right again–at least the parts you can control.

Intek offers services in Sioux Falls and Yankton. In Sioux Falls the number to call is 1(605)334-9716. In Yankton that number is 1(605)689-2220. You can also call Intek’s 24-7 emergency hot line anytime, day or night at 1-800-456-5004. You can also reach them online at Intekclean.com.