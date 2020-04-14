Insuring your life insurance is healthy? Farmers Union Insurance explains

Many of us have had to accept a new normal for our lives amid the COVID-19 crisis. Things like working from home, social occasions and even a trip to the grocery store have all changed. What hasn’t changed, and is always top of mind these days, is wanting to make sure that we are protected should the unthinkable happen. Stacy Mongar is a Farm and Insurance Specialist with Famers Union Insurance. She’s here to explain how Farmers Union agents can put you at ease about those concerns by making sure you are covered and your family is protected.
You can find out more about how Farmer’s Union Insurance can help you by visiting their website at fuiagency.com. Or call 605-212-1581. All Farmers Union Agent Offices are open, but please call ahead to schedule your appointment. You can also reach a Farmers Union agent by email. Farmers Union wants you to know that they are still continuing to service customers as needed in person, by phone, or online.
