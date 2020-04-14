1  of  3
Breaking News
Noem using ‘science, facts and data’ to reject TenHaken’s shelter-in-place, isolation center requests Bishop Dudley House guest tests positive for COVID-19 South Dakota COVID-19 case update: Positive cases rise to 988, 120 new cases announced, 114 new in Minnehaha County

Insuring your life insurance is healthy? Farmers Union Insurance explains

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Many of us have had to accept a new normal for our lives amid the COVID-19 crisis. Things like working from home, social occasions and even a trip to the grocery store have all changed. What hasn’t changed, and is always top of mind these days, is wanting to make sure that we are protected should the unthinkable happen. Stacy Mongar is a Farm and Insurance Specialist with Famers Union Insurance. She’s here to explain how Farmers Union agents can put you at ease about those concerns by making sure you are covered and your family is protected.

You can find out more about how Farmer’s Union Insurance can help you by visiting their website at fuiagency.com. Or call 605-212-1581. All Farmers Union Agent Offices are open, but please call ahead to schedule your appointment. You can also reach a Farmers Union agent by email. Farmers Union wants you to know that they are still continuing to service customers as needed in person, by phone, or online.

Stay up to date on all of the COVID-19 related resources and solutions covered on KELOLAND Living.
See more related to COVID-19

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss