Traveling the world is living the dream for most people. It’s certainly something I’m passionate about. Yet, why travel the beaten path as an American tourist – when you can get an insider’s guide to their home country?
Carla Konrad is a Brazilian native hailing from Fortaleza, Brazil. She joined us to give us her tips on how we can get the full Brazilian experience when traveling to her home country.
DIGITAL EXTRA: best wine vineyards in Brazil
According to Carla Konrad and her Brazilian friends, these are the best wine vineyards in Brazil:
- Casa Valduda
- Cave Geisse
- Don Giovani
- Salton
- Lidio Carraro
- Miolo
Jericoacoara
Jericoacoara is a beach community in Northeast Brazil where the streets are made of sand and their are hammocks hovering over the ocean for a restful day in the sun.
Ashley’s must-sees in the Rio de Janeiro:
- Floresta da Tijuca
- Pão de Açúcar
- Parke Lage
- Jardim Botanico
- Escadaria Selarón
- Copocabana Beach
- Ipanema Beach
- São Conrado Beach
Beaches just outside Rio de Janeiro:
- Angra dos Reis
- Ilha Grande
- Buzios