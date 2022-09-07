Traveling the world is living the dream for most people. It’s certainly something I’m passionate about. Yet, why travel the beaten path as an American tourist – when you can get an insider’s guide to their home country?



Carla Konrad is a Brazilian native hailing from Fortaleza, Brazil. She joined us to give us her tips on how we can get the full Brazilian experience when traveling to her home country.

Language tips for traveling to Brazil

How to enjoy food and drinks like a Brazilian

DIGITAL EXTRA: best wine vineyards in Brazil

According to Carla Konrad and her Brazilian friends, these are the best wine vineyards in Brazil:

Casa Valduda

Cave Geisse

Don Giovani

Salton

Lidio Carraro

Miolo

Northeast Brazil travel bucket list

Jericoacoara

Jericoacoara is a beach community in Northeast Brazil where the streets are made of sand and their are hammocks hovering over the ocean for a restful day in the sun.

Carla Konrad and her husband Chad in Jericoacoara

Ashley’s must-sees in the Rio de Janeiro:

Floresta da Tijuca

Pão de Açúcar

Parke Lage

Jardim Botanico

Escadaria Selarón

Copocabana Beach

Ipanema Beach

São Conrado Beach

Parqe Lage, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Beaches just outside Rio de Janeiro:

Angra dos Reis

Ilha Grande

Buzios