Sweeping plains, rushing falls, gorgeous sunsets – Sioux Falls is filled with beautiful views. Only, sometimes the best views aren’t always that predictable. Sometimes they aren’t even outside. That’s why Ashley Thompson went on a mission to find the best views from INSIDE Sioux Falls.

Denny Sanford Premier Center

Most people are pretty familiar with the inside of this 12,000 seat event center, but how often do you get to see the view all the way from the top? The distance from the top of the steel framework to the floor is 78 feet and this is the single largest public building project in the city’s history. But remember, this area on the catwalk is off limits to visitors and patrons – but you can buy a ticket to enjoy an event from any of the amazing seats throughout the facility.

Behind the scenes: On the catwalk in the Denny Sanford Premier Center

If heights aren’t for you, you might be more interested in our next stop. We headed 80 feet under the sea into the Indo-Pacific Ocean.

Butterfly House and Aquarium

The Aquarium Gallery at the Butterfly House & Aquarium displays hundreds of different species of fishes and corals in over 10,000 gallons of aquariums. From coral reefs and anemones, to seahorses and tangs, our saltwater exhibits are home to marine life from the Indo-Pacific region to the Caribbean.

Then head to the Conservatory and step into the jungle, where lush vegetation surrounds you and it’s always a balmy 80 degrees. Over 800 butterflies welcome you into the serenity and awe-inspiring beauty that is the Butterfly House. You will find butterflies from all over the world, from places like Ecuador and Colombia. A pro tip if you want them to land on you is to wear bright colors like red and yellow.

Behind the scenes: Inside the Butterfly House and Aquarium

Scheels Ferris wheel

You don’t have to be a butterfly to soar high in the sky, hop on over to our Sioux Falls Scheels to ride the Ferris wheel for beautiful views from 45 feet up in the air. It might only cost a dollar to ride, but this Ferris wheel is worth it’s weight in gold to any parent trying to accomplish a shopping trip with their kids. But don’t make the mistake of letting your kids have all the fun, hop on yourself for a bird’s-eye view of everything Scheels has to offer.

Behind the scenes: Riding the Ferris wheel at the Sioux Falls Scheels

Speaking of things that spin, we heard a rumor that there was a rooftop restaurant at the Holiday Inn City Center that used to rotate so we decided to check that out next.

Holiday Inn City Centre

Your view while eating dinner at Burgundy’s in the 70s and very early 80s was constantly changing as the whole ground below you did a complete turn every hour. In it’s heyday, Burgundy’s was the place to be – and the place to be seen. It was a time when everyone still “dressed” for dinner, when the price of filet mingon was just $13.95– and at the end of each meal – every woman was given a rose.





Burgundy’s Menu from the Holiday Inn City Centre in the early 80s

Old Courthouse Museum: Top of the clock tower

Guess what time it is! We climbed all the way up to the top of the clock tower at the Old Courthouse Museum to see some of the most amazing views of downtown Sioux Falls. When the clock tower was first built, it was reported that you could hear the bell ringing from as far as 9 miles away.

Built by Wallace L Dow and completed in 1893, the clocktower is closed to the public, but if you are one of the lucky ones to be invited on the climb, make sure to check out the signatures of the many prominent residents and visitors as you pass the clock mechanism. But be warned, this journey up many steep steps, and ladders, isn’t for the faint of heart.

Behind the scenes: At the top of the clock tower in the Old Courthouse Museum

Tuthill House

After years of neglect and tornado damage prompted calls for the home to be demolished, a group of volunteers embarked on raising the 365 thousand dollars needed to restore this building to its original glory, which will soon be a place where community members can once again make long-lasting memories.

Behind the scenes: Inside the Tutthill House as it undergoes renovation

First Congregational Church: Inside the organ

Organs are majestic instruments from the outside, but have you ever been INSIDE a pipe organ?

The organ combines new pipe work, done in 2008, with parts of the prior organ that was installed in 1967 and the original Moeller organ from 1921. It has over 3100 pipes in total! First Congregational Church’s first pipe organ dated back to 1889 and was one of the first of its kind in Sioux Falls.

Behind the scenes: Getting ready to go INSIDE the pipe organ at First Congregational Church of Sioux Falls

Top floor residences at the Boyce-Greeley Building

The Boyce-Greeley building has stood at the northwest corner of 11th and Phillips since 1910. The project consists of two different sections – one built by Jesse W. Boyce – and one built by George Greeley – and it was one of the first spaces to lease spaces to small businesses in Sioux Falls.