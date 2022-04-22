When you’re a kid, summer is all about spending more time outdoors and having a great time with your friends. Who says that has to end just because you’re grown-up?



Today, we we’re joined by the Executive Director of Levitt At the Falls, Nancy Halverson, to fill us in on Levitt’s upcoming Innoskate Festival. It’s a 3-day event that includes both the Smithsonian and Skateboarding USA.



Jeff Brodie, who is with The Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation, joined us via Zoom.



Both Nancy and Jeff joined us to explain why this seemingly unlikely collaboration between Levitt at the Falls, The Smithsonian & Skateboarding USA is sure to make Innoskate 2022 a festival to remember.

If you’re looking to get in on the Innoskate Festival fun, including four Levitt main stage concerts be sure to set aside July 7-9 on your calendar. It’s sure to be a weekend full of fun and excitement. For more information you can call Levitt at the falls at 605-271-1560. Or head online to levittsiouxfalls.org to find a full schedule of festival events.