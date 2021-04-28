Infused water recipes to add natural flavor

We all know that we are supposed to make sure we drink enough water each day. 64 ounces of water! And that can be a challenge if you don’t feel like carrying a gallon jug around with you all day – or if you find the taste of water to be a bit…well, blah. Well, today’s guest has some ideas that are going to change your mind. Miranda Ochocki loves to infuse water with items that give that blah H2O a boost, making you more likely to drink it and the seven other glasses of water we’re supposed to be drinking every day.
