Indigenous yoga event coming to Sisseton and Sioux falls

The practice of yoga may very well be one of the oldest healing and happiness practices. There’s just something about focusing on breathing and movement that helps to connect our mind and spirit, making us feel more grounded to the earth and the world around us. That connection is at the very heart of the Native American culture. Sydney Bartunek Bender is with Move to Heal South Dakota; and Katherine Fiedler is a volunteer with the group. They’re here today to teach us what makes indigenous-focused yoga so powerful and how you can learn more.
