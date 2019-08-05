KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

Independent Insurance Agents of South Dakota: Opportunities For Young Agents

When you hear someone mention an insurance agent, do you picture someone sitting behind a desk shuffling papers for hours on end? Or maybe you think of a fast-talking person who is trying to sell you something you don’t need? Those generalizations couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, Elizabeth Nepodal and Daschle Larsen know that to be an insurance agent, you need to be an innovative, dynamic person who understands that sharing risk with others ensures that no one is ever ruined if a tragedy strikes.

Call 605-224-6234 to talk with an Independent Insurance Agent today or visit www.iiasd.org to find out more about a career in insurance.

