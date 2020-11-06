Independent Insurance Agents of South Dakota give back in a big way

When disaster strikes, you can count on an Independent Insurance Agent of South Dakota to be there for support when you and your family need it most. But did you know that you can also count on your Independent Insurance Agent to support the community in which you live.

Becoming a trusted choice agent is the perfect opportunity for those who love being involved in their communities and love helping their friends and neighbors. So their dedicated to helping protect people’s livelihoods naturally extends to helping make an impact on the communities they serve.



Ryan Karst is a principal agent with Dakota Financial Services in Sioux Falls and Doug Leighton is a principal agent with Dakotah Gold Insurance in Volga.





They tell us more about the efforts of Independent Insurance Agents to support communities across South Dakot.

Want to know more about what an independent insurance agent can do for you or want know more about a career in insurance? Then, reach out to the Independent Insurance Agents of South Dakota. Their office represents more than 1400 agents in 400 agencies across the state. You can reach them by phone at 605-224-6234 or reach out online at www.IIASD.org.