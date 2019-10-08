Independent Insurance Agents: giving peace of mind when you need it most

Jesse Konold and Dan Maguire, members of the Independent Insurance Agents of South Dakota, tell us why working with an independent insurance agent is the Trusted Choice.

Want to know more about what an independent insurance agent can do for you or want know more about a career in insurance? Then, reach out to the Independent Insurance Agents of South Dakota. Their office, which represents more than 260 agencies, is located in Fort Pierre. You can reach them by phone at 605-224-6234 or reach out online at www.iiasd.org.