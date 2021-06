We’re being joined by Megan Randall, Owner and Head Coach at Frontier Climbing & Fitness. She’s here to show us how we can use a simple jump rope to get our blood pumping.

Try the HIIT circuit that Megan shared on today’s show:

5 Min AMRAP (As Many Rounds as Possible):

20 Double Unders on the jump rope (Or 40 Singles)

15 Air Squats

10 Sit-ups

5 Push-ups