As we continue to be intentional about increasing our lens on diversity and inclusivity we have been talking a lot about ways to put people first.



Jennifer Hoesing is the Director of Development at DakotAbilities. She says that thinking people with disabilities can only receive services and not give back is one of the barriers we can easily break down while making the community an even better place.

Jennifer says it’s important to remember that giving back feels good and that people with disabilities have any interest in giving back to their communities, just as all good neighbors do.

“That’s what inclusive volunteering is all about – making opportunities available to anyone who would like to make a difference.” Jennifer Hoesing

Jennifer Hoesing and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

Potential Barriers:

Thinking people with disabilities can only receive services and not give back

Physical accessibility

Personal supports – a person may need support with health while volunteering

Transportation to and from volunteering

Finding volunteer opportunities

Creating inclusive volunteer opportunities: