Chances are you’ve heard that old saying, “In like a lion, out like a lamb” and it’s counterpoint, “In like a Lamb, Out Like A Lion” when referring to the weather in the month of March. Only here in KELOLAND, the weather doesn’t always reach the lamb stage by the first of March and it tends to act more like a surly cat by the end of the month. So before we all dare to get optimistic about spring being just around the corner with our temperatures in the 50s this week, our trusty KELOLAND meteorologist, Scot Mundt, is here with a bit of a reality check.