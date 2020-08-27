In a sellers market it pays to have The Experience Real Estate team on your side

The coronavirus pandemic has changed everything in our world- and that includes many people’s plans to buy or sell their home. Yet, the outcome isn’t what you might expect. More people are actually buying a home than are selling them. That means it’s a seller’s market when it comes to new home sales, so it can pay to work with an experienced real estate team when you’re looking to make a housing change. Kory Davis with The Experience Real Estate explains how fewer homes on the market means you need the right realtor on your side to guide you through the home buying process.

Whether you want to buy, sell, or rent your next home let the experts at The Experience Real Estate help you get exactly what you’re looking for. Just give them a call at 605-940-5544. You can also see a full selection of listings on their website at TheExperienceRealEstate.com.