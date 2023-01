What’s your go-to when it comes to solving a problem? Do you sit in quiet and meditate over the issue? Or maybe you lash out right away? What if we told you there was a way that you can use a few fun skills to solve those problems in your daily life? Zach Dresch and Debbi Jones are a part of the team that make up “Improv Falls.” They demonstrated how we can use improv to improve our daily lives.