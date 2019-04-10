KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

Improving your balance with Club Pilates

SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) — Most people can stand up and walk across a room without giving it much thought. But to do that, your brain must get information from several complex systems in your body, which work together to keep you balanced. Maintaining that sense of physical balance gets more challenging as we age, which is why this Workout Wednesday is taking a look at balance. Brittany recently stopped by Club Pilates in Sioux Falls to talk with Owner and instructor, Mike Safranski, about how pilates can help improve your balance and your future.

*SPECIAL OFFER: Take advantage of Club Pilates’ Private Training Introductory Special and you will receive a 23% retail discount, three private training sessions and a free 60-minute assessment. Just use the code KeloPT1. 

Club Pilates

5009 S Western Ave, Suite 220

(605) 681-6556

clubpilates.com/siouxfalls

