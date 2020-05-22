Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 106 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 50; Active cases at 1039

Improving the look of your home is de’light’fully easy with Mahlander’s Appliance and Lighting

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

The lighting in a home can change the mood of a room just as it does the perceived size of a room. Our next guest knows that placement and type are important aspects of interior design, and they work in conjunction with color selections, room size, availability of natural light and furniture selection. Christine Williams with Mahlander’s Appliance and Lighting joins us today to show us how your design elements come together when the right lighting is in place.

If you’d like Mahlander’s Appliance and Lighting to shine a new light on your home, simply stop by their beautiful showroom at 130 North Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls. You can check out their look book for inspiration or see their complete selection of lighting, appliances and wonderful home decor pieces.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests