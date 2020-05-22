Improving the look of your home is de’light’fully easy with Mahlander’s Appliance and Lighting

The lighting in a home can change the mood of a room just as it does the perceived size of a room. Our next guest knows that placement and type are important aspects of interior design, and they work in conjunction with color selections, room size, availability of natural light and furniture selection. Christine Williams with Mahlander’s Appliance and Lighting joins us today to show us how your design elements come together when the right lighting is in place.

If you’d like Mahlander’s Appliance and Lighting to shine a new light on your home, simply stop by their beautiful showroom at 130 North Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls. You can check out their look book for inspiration or see their complete selection of lighting, appliances and wonderful home decor pieces.