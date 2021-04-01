Improve your running through analysis

Ashley is getting closer and closer to race day as she prepares for her first half-marathon! And with a little over 6 weeks of training under her belt, it was the perfect time to head over to the Avera Human Performance Center to learn more about how her strength, flexibility and form can improve her running.
The Sioux Falls Skeddadle takes place April 25th. Join her in running the race or just join her along the journey by following along on social media. You can find her at @KELOAshley on Facebook and Twitter.
