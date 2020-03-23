Breaking News
Gov. Noem: 28 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota; Models show 30 percent of population could get virus
If you can donate blood, you should: Struggling to keep adequate blood supply levels

KELOLAND Living COVID-19 Questions and Answers

With more and more people staying at home, the Community Blood Bank has seen a decrease in overall donations and the lack of blood drive opportunities to support the community’s blood supply. That means they are in need of your donations more than ever. Ken Versteeg, the Executive Director of the Community Blood Bank, and Rita Nelson, the Donor Consultant with the Blood Bank, share how you can help keep blood supplies stable during the coronavirus threat.

To find information on pop up blood banks and blood bank hours, visit the Community Blood Bank website.

Stay up to date on all of the COVID-19 related resources and solutions covered on KELOLAND Living.
