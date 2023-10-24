Marketing is complex, and a good marketing plan can take your business to the next level. While an ill-conceived marketing plan can send your business spiraling into the abyss.



It leads many to even say, “I hate marketing.” If you’ve ever muttered those words, you’ll want to listen up!



Vince Danh is the co-owner of 4 Front Studios and is the co-organizer for the “I Hate Marketing Conference.”



Vince stopped by to break down how we, and all of you at home, can experience a refreshing perspective on marketing and gain valuable insights to unleash your businesses’ potential.