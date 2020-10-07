Hy-Vee Basket Bolt third place winner: The Larsen family

Hy-Vee decided to celebrate it’s 90th anniversary this month, on the heels of National Family Meals Month in September, we were all in on Hy-Vee’s recent Basket Bolt promotion.

Here’s how it works:

Three KELOLAND families were chosen from 600 entries to take part.

Each family gets to select four “Runners” armed with the classic red Hy-Vee shopping baskets to gather as many items as they could. They can even drop one basket off and grab another. Only here’s the hard part, in honor of Hyvee’s 90th anniversary, they only have 90 seconds to shop the store and there is a limit of three of the same item. The family with the highest number of items wins a 1000 thousand dollar gift card and every family gets to keep what they grab.