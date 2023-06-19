Nothing can disturb a relaxing night at home, or a restful sleep for that matter, than the sudden sounds of fluttering wings. Not the butterfly kind, we’re talking about bat wings. And once you hear that noise for the first time, not only will you never forget it, but when you recognize it again, you want to do everything possible from any future bat visits.

Jill Kolb, along with her husband, John, owns CP Bat Mitigation, formerly known as Central Plains Bat Removal.

She stopped by to explain why now is the time to be extra vigilant about keeping bats from interrupting the peace and tranquility of your home.

How the banish bats

CP Bat Mitigation has more than 30 years of experience in safe and humane bat control services that are designed to protect their customers and their homes and businesses. They pride themselves on delivering exceptional customer service and are known for their industry-leading guarantee. If you have a bat problem you need taken care of or think you may have a bat problem give them a call for a free inspection at 605-351-5718. You can find also more information on their website, cpbatmitigation.com.