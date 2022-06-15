When it comes to your mental health there can be a lot of stigma when it comes to getting help. From “jokes” about taking medication to the phrase “you don’t look depressed.” It can be tough to take that first step.

Tracey Quint and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set



Tracey Quint is the Outreach Coordinator with Family Service Incorporated. She joined us today to help fill us in on why ending the stigma on mental health is at the forefront of their minds and how you can help “Stomp the stigma” by bringing awareness to mental health one step at a time.