When you’ve been on the air for more than 69 years, there’s not a lot that you haven’t done before – and that’s certainly true for KELOLAND Media Group. KELOLAND Living was the area’s first lifestyle show five years ago and we are thrilled to welcome the “new kid on the block” KELOLAND Media Group’s First @ 4 broadcast.



One of the faces who joined us on the couch today is probably a face you are familiar with – KELOLAND News’ Kelli Volk. And our second guest was, literally, the brains behind the operation. She’s Krista Burns, the producer of the daily newscast.



They joined us to tell us what we can expect to see when First @ 4 goes on-air next Tuesday at, you guessed it: 4 o’clock central time, 3 o’clock Mountain.

Kelli Volk and Krista Burns sit down with Ashley Thompson to give a preview of First @ 4

KELOLAND Media Group’s First @ 4 newscast premieres next Tuesday, September 6th. You can join KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen, Kelli Volk and meteorologist, Adam Rutt weekdays at 4 o’clock Central time, 3 o’clock Mountain time. You can also catch the livestream broadcast online at KELOLAND.com.