More than one year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic knocked the world off its feet and began to shut it down. Now, after many thought we were nearing the end of the pandemic, the Delta variant is on the rise. Can understanding the science behind viruses and variants help us beat this pandemic once and for all?
Today, we’re joined by Patricia Tille, the Chair of the Microbiology Advisory Committee of the International Federation of Biomedical Laboratory Science, a non-governmental affiliate of World Health Organization.
She’s explains how a virus can mutate into different variants and what we can do to slow them down.
How we can stop COVID-19 from mutating into more variants
