Think of your favorite story, is it one that’s written down, or has it been passed along through a spoken tradition? If it’s a personal tale, have you ever thought of putting pen to paper and writing your own story? If so, you could not pick a better day to start than today because it’s National Write Your Story Day.



Only the thought of writing down your story can be a little intimidating. So Jeff Gould put together a few of the tips that he uses when writing a book.



And he should know because he’s already written five of them. And there are two more he is still working on.

