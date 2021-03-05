How to write a nomination that wins

Receiving an award for one’s hard work is one of the most joyful moments that one can ever get in their life. Yet, writing an award nomination for someone, that will actually win, is quite the tricky task.
Jennifer Smith Hoesing is the Chief Development Officer with Embe in Sioux Falls. She knows that in a community full of amazing people deserving of recognition, how you write that nomination can make all the difference.
Nominate someone for Tribute to Women by going to www.embe.org. Submissions are due by 5:00 pm on March 12th.