What are you looking for when it comes time to planning a vacation? Are you looking to just get out of town? Maybe a little R&R? Or maybe to get a bit of quality time with your family? One thing you’re probably not looking for is added stress from little kids.
Luckily, we were joined by world traveler, and mom, Lindsay Lundeby who has somehow found the secret to traveling with kids.
She and her family of five have traveled to Greece…
Where mother and son got time to enjoy a peaceful sunset…
| RELATED: How to pack for a trip >
Their oldest daughter managed to enjoy some time with Dad…
And all of them were still smiling at the end of it all.
She joined us to walk us through how she lessens the stress when it comes to taking off on an adventure without asking someone else to take your kids off your hands.
Lindsay Lundeby’s tips for traveling with kids
Prep:
- Start young – Don’t wait till they are older to travel, make travel (even short road trips) a habit
- Get your kids used to travel. If a child can make it on a road trip, they can travel on a plane
- Work on incorporating travel activities that focus their eyes outside of the car, train, plane, etc and things that keep their hands busy
- Save screen time for quiet times or “emergencies”
Plan:
Child appropriate research of planned Destinations:
- Ask for their input. What do you want to do?
- Show them the top things to see on your trip and find out what is most important or interesting to them
- Watch a movie that takes place there or features the destination or history of the culture
- Look for books, photos or interesting stories about places you will visit
- If traveling internationally, look into the customs of your destination and learn as a family how to say the basics, Please, thank you, Where is___, How much is___, Good morning, etc.
Traveling:
- Pack light and if you are gone for more than a week, try to find accommodations mid way through that have washer and dryer, or look at laundry services
- Build independence and confidence by giving each child a bag to be responsible for
- Give them a camera (disposable, digital, old phone with working camera) – encourage them to capture the things that interest them
- Allow them a certain budget to spend on the souvenirs they want most (they won’t always be our choice, but that independence makes them realize the value more)
- Build natural breaks into your day, plan for rest and down time if you have a full schedule
- Keep them hydrated and have a good mix of snacks with protein and save the sugary treats for when they may need a pick me up or reward
- Be flexible – instill adventure and plan a day with no plans, get “lost in a city” for a day and see where it takes you