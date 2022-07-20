What are you looking for when it comes time to planning a vacation? Are you looking to just get out of town? Maybe a little R&R? Or maybe to get a bit of quality time with your family? One thing you’re probably not looking for is added stress from little kids.

Luckily, we were joined by world traveler, and mom, Lindsay Lundeby who has somehow found the secret to traveling with kids.



She and her family of five have traveled to Greece…

Lundeby family in Greece



Where mother and son got time to enjoy a peaceful sunset…

Lindsay Lundeby and her son Jude Lundeby



Their oldest daughter managed to enjoy some time with Dad…

Emma Madeja and Lane Lundeby

And all of them were still smiling at the end of it all.



She joined us to walk us through how she lessens the stress when it comes to taking off on an adventure without asking someone else to take your kids off your hands.

Lindsay Lundeby with her kids, Jude and Lucille in Greece

Lindsay Lundeby’s tips for traveling with kids

Prep:

Start young – Don’t wait till they are older to travel, make travel (even short road trips) a habit

Get your kids used to travel. If a child can make it on a road trip, they can travel on a plane

Work on incorporating travel activities that focus their eyes outside of the car, train, plane, etc and things that keep their hands busy

Save screen time for quiet times or “emergencies”

Plan:

Child appropriate research of planned Destinations:

Ask for their input. What do you want to do?

Show them the top things to see on your trip and find out what is most important or interesting to them

Watch a movie that takes place there or features the destination or history of the culture

Look for books, photos or interesting stories about places you will visit

If traveling internationally, look into the customs of your destination and learn as a family how to say the basics, Please, thank you, Where is___, How much is___, Good morning, etc.

Traveling: