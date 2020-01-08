How to talk to your kids about sexual assault

It’s not a topic anyone wants to think about, but sexual assault is a topic you should be talking about with your children. As our guests today know, it can be stressful for parents to talk about sexual assault with kids. The good news is, you aren’t alone in figuring out when to talk with your kids and determine what to say and how to say it. Michelle Trent, Assistant and Clinical Director and Briana Halse, a children’s therapist with the Compass Center in Sioux Falls which provides crisis intervention, counseling and advocacy for children and adults. They’re here to help guide us in having the talk with our kids much in the same way as you would talk with them about other safety.