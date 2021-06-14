It’s PRIDE month around the world, a time when we celebrate those in the LGBTQIA+ community. It’s also a month in which some parents might have difficulty talking about the importance of inclusion with their children.
We’re being joined by Jimmy Diaz, a father, and member of the Sioux Falls Pride Board.
How to talk to your kids about LGBTQIA+ and PRIDE
