How to talk about privilege

As we have been focused on continuing the conversation on diversity, equity and inclusion, we’ve talked quite a bit about white privilege. but privilege isn’t only based on race. so how can understanding different types of privilege be beneficial?

Taneeza Islam is the Executive Director of South Dakota Voices for Peace and Kira Kimball is with Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Workplaces.

We discuss the simple act of recognizing where things might easier for you than for others, and why it actually may not be that easy.

Learn more about diversity, equity and inclusion on KELOLAND Living:

Advanced allyship: Taking action

The difference between caste and race

Dismantling racism at a local level

Add substance to Martin Luther King Jr. Day

How to be an ally: Allyship

How to remain positive and productive in a fractured world

How (and why) to speak up when you witness discrimination

How to raise an anti-racist kid

How to raise anti-racist children: A black mother and son’s perspective

Frank conversations with a black man

Understanding the importance of gender pronouns