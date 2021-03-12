How to talk about privilege

As we have been focused on continuing the conversation on diversity, equity and inclusion, we’ve talked quite a bit about white privilege. but privilege isn’t only based on race. so how can understanding different types of privilege be beneficial?
Taneeza Islam is the Executive Director of South Dakota Voices for Peace and Kira Kimball is with Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Workplaces.
We discuss the simple act of recognizing where things might easier for you than for others, and why it actually may not be that easy.
