While the concepts of social justice have been around for decades, the public’s awareness of the inequities faced by certain segments of society have taken center stage in light of the Black Lives Matter and the Stop Asian Hate movements. Yet what about society’s treatment of Indigenous people–members of our Native nations have also faced oppression, prejudice and racial disparities.

Wayne Ducheneaux is the executive Director of the non-profit Native Governance Center.





His organization is working to foster awareness and education by opening up the conversation about How to Talk About Native Nations.