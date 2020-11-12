How to support your college kid during COVID

When was the last time you had a number one Billboard country music artist in your living room? We are going to go out on a limb here and say, probably… never. Well, your luck is about to change, my friends, because as executive Director of Levitt at the Falls, Nancy Halverson, has been instrumental in bringing all kinds of musical acts into our living rooms since the pandemic turned off the mics at the popular outdoor concert venue last Spring.

The music of Number one Billboard Country Music Artist, Lucas Hoge, is what we'll all be enjoying from our couches this weekend. Lucas joins us through Zoom from his home in Nashville, Tennessee.

They tell us about this weekend's virtual concert and Nancy has information on how this great season is going to keep on playing into 2021.

He's a country music artist with roots in southern Nebraska. And those roots run deep. In fact, the people of Hubbell Nebraska raised the $2,500 he needed to launch his music career.

With a number one country album of the week in 2017, we think it's safe to say their investment paid off. He's also been named by Rolling Stone magazine among the Top 10 Artists You Need to Know. So sit back and get to know the music of Lucas Hoge.