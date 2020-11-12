College is a weird time for many people. For kids, they’re venturing off on their own, many for the first time. For parents, their little ones are leaving the nest and that causes many parents to worry. All that is in a normal year, now compound that with a pandemic and you’ve got an even more stressful time.
Laura Mullen is a mother to a college student who is more at risk than most college students because of his medical history, so she’s well aware of the fear that many parents might be feeling right now.
As strangely as the school year started, now that the fall semester is coming to a close, many students and parents are wondering, “What now?” Laura has some ideas, she fills us in on her plan and tells us what she and her son have come up with to deal with the unknown.
How to support your college kid during COVID
