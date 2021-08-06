How to support your children’s mental health in competitive athletics

Even before Naomi Osaka lit the torch in Japan last week, or Simone Biles pulled herself from competition, the issue of athlete’s mental health was a hot topic. Osaka started the conversation with her withdrawal from the French Open and Wimbledon. Biles made it the biggest story of the competition.



Yet, as today’s guest knows, you don’t have to be world champion to feel the pressure of performing well in athletic competitions. Dr. Matthew Stanley is a psychiatrist with Avera Medical Group Behavioral Health.



He joins us through Zoom to tell us how parents, coaches and even fans can play a role in how athletes cope with the performance pressure of competitive sports.

