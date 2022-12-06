This story involves information on death by suicide and suicide loss. Please call 988 or 211 if you are in need of crisis support or are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

Death by suicide is tough to deal with any point of the year, yet it can be especially tough during the holiday season.



Wendy Mamer is a suicide loss & support coordinator with the Helpline Center, and also a survivor of suicide loss herself.

She joined us to help guide us through the loss and talk about why it’s important to talk about suicide loss and support survivors of suicide loss during the holidays.

Wendy Mamer and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

The Helpline Center is pleased to offer a 9-week education and support class for survivors of suicide loss. Each of the 9 weekly classes focuses on a unique aspect of survivor grief and includes a guidebook and journal. A small intimate group setting allows time for all members to share their stories and reflect on the material covered that week.

The classes are hosted in Sioux Falls at the Helpline Center on Tuesdays from 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM. Our next class begins January 3rd and they are offered 3 times per year. For more information, please contact griefsupport@helplinecenter.org via email.

Please call 988 or 211 if you are in need of crisis support or are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.