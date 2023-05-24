From the loss of parents or legal intervention, hundreds of children wind up in the foster care system. More are entering the system every day. Though in some instances the removal of a child from a home and being placed in foster care is ultimately a good thing for the child, many foster children also deal with a higher rate of mental health issues, according to our next guest.



Vanessa Hoogendoorn, is a licensed professional counselor. She joined us today to help us shine a light on how foster care and mental health can work hand-in-hand.