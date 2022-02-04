Today is World Cancer Day, and with 1 in 8 women diagnosed with breast cancer, chances are it will happen to someone you know – or maybe even you. It can be tough to know how to help when that dreadful diagnosis comes – how to move past the ubiquitous “just let me know if you need something” – and find a meaningful way to help.

Karrie Vandevoort was diagnosed with Invasive Lobular Carcinoma in 2020. She joined Ashley Thompson to share more about her journey and gave us all some advice on how to help a friend or loved one through their cancer battle.

Karrie Vandevoort celebrating milestones