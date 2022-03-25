Living in the Midwest, it always feels like warm weather is just around the corner following the official start of spring. And around another corner. And another corner. Yet, eventually we hit that warmer weather. The problem that always faces us on those grey in-between days, is what to wear? Style blogger, Nicole Loe stopped by the studio to show us how we can style a skirt with a sweater for spring to keep our favorite trends at the front of our closets and add a layer of warmth.

Nicole Loe modeling a skirt & sweater example