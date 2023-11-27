‘Tis the season to be merry – and host dinner parties–lots of them!



In fact, you probably just finished hosting a big holiday feast, which means you probably broke out the fancy dishes and the giant baking cookware– and all those specialty utensils.



But do you have a good spot to store these seldom-used items?



For most of us, the answer is, “no”. Which means they’re usually taking up valuable real estate in our kitchen or pantry.



If that’s the case our favorite organization Queen Bee, Jolie Tostenson, the owner of Your Best Life Solutions Professional Organizing, was here with some ideas to get those seldom-used items out of the way until the few times a year we need them.