How to stay focused during the mid-afternoon slump

Picture this: It’s 3:30 on a Monday afternoon and the thought of 90 more minutes sitting at your desk at work is about to send you screaming for the streets. Yep, it’s happened to all of us. And the day of the week doesn’t even really matter, whether it’s a Monday, A Thursday or a Friday, getting over that mid-afternoon slump at the office can be a real challenge.



Business Coach, Jo Hausman, knows all about that challenge. And she works from home where the television set, the refrigerator even the garden outside can sideline even the best efforts to stay on task.



The job’s gotta get done if you want to get paid, so she’s here with some advice for how to minimize the distractions and maximize your productivity during the work day.