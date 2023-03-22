According to stalkingawareness.org, an estimated 13.5 million people are stalked in a one-year period in the United States. But what does that look like? Well, the website points out that stalking impacts 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men in the United States. So what should you watch for in terms of the signs of a stalker? Lara Roetzel is an Attorney Consultant and Advisor for the South Dakota Network Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault. She stopped by to help us recognize those signs and avoid becoming one of the frightening statistics.

What to do if you’re being stalked