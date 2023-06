Have you ever spent time with a family member, friend or colleague and just felt completely drained afterwards? Or have you ever left feeling anxious or in an irritable mood? If you answered “yes” to any of those questions, you may be dealing with an “energy drainer” in your life.

Megan Engdahl is Clinical Therapist and Owner of MK Counseling, LLC.

She joined us to explain signs that could mean you have an energy drainer in your life and how to develop ways to protect yourself and your energy.

How to spot an energy vampire