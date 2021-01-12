When it comes to daily life many people struggle with wanting to please everyone they encounter, even if it means saying “No” to what they want. So how can you learn to say “No” instead of “Yes”?
Shelia Anderson is a Personal Brand Strategist and the mastermind behind Image power play.
She helps understand why it’s ok to say “No” now and then and to let us in on how using the word more often can actually make our lives better.
How to say no
