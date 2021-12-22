How to retain your best employees in 2022

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) - Sanford and the other major hospitals in the state aren't the only ones facing challenges with COVID-19 and bed availability. More rural hospitals, like the Brookings Health System, are too.

The Brookings Health System is operating with about five fewer nurses than what they're used to and they're seeing a shortage of available beds. That's why the staff here is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and stay safe this holiday season to protect the community but also help the health care workers.