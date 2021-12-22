How to retain your best employees in 2022

You’ve probably heard about the great resignation or the great retirement. Some are even calling it the great reset. While many businesses are struggling to find employees to work, are they forgetting about what they can do to keep their current employees satisfied so they don’t lose them too? Wendy Alexander is a Talent Scout for POET and LinkedIn Expert. She’s joining us on set today to share some advice for how you as an employer can retain your best employees in 2022.

