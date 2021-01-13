Regardless of your perspectives one thing we can all agree on is that managing relationships through the discord we’re faced with every day is really hard. How do we remain positive and productive in such a fractured world? We’re tackling that question today with our next guest.
Vaney Hariri is a community leader and the Co-Founder of Think 3D Solutions.
He helps us work through how to change our mindset in the face conflicts and injustice – and how that can affect the outcome.
How to remain positive and productive in a fractured world
