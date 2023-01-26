Gift of Hope event details

When you hold on to your emotional and physical trauma. it can feel like it’s building inside you until it bursts–often in acts that you later wish hadn’t happened.



Emily Leedom is the Executive Director of The Lourdes Center in Sioux Falls and Sammie Schofield is the Marketing and Communication Specialist for the Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota.



They joined us today to show us how we can use a balloon to visualize releasing the baggage holding us back and filling us in on how we can take in a concert once we’ve shaken free from baggage.