Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 27 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 83; Active cases at 773
Live Now
WATCH: Sioux Falls East, Yankton and Pierre doubleheader

How to raise anti-racist children: A black mother and son’s perspective

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Parents are learning that having conversations about race and asking questions about racial differences is a really important step towards ending racism. It’s not just about having conversations as adults, we need to have them with our kids, too. But what do we say? How do we answer our children’s questions about racism? Our guests today are a mother and son who had the race talk years ago. Harriet Yocum is Taylor Yocum’s mother, she is also a well-known community leader and civic volunteer in Sioux Falls. Taylor works here at KELOLAND-TV as a videographer and editor. It just seemed natural for us to go straight to the source for an unfiltered talk about what parents can say and do in hopes of raising an anti-racist child.

Stay up to date on all of the topics related to diversity, equity and inclusion covered on KELOLAND Living.

Watch more of KELOLAND Living’s segments on diversity, equity and inclusion here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories


 
More Contests