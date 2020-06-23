How to raise anti-racist children: A black mother and son’s perspective

Parents are learning that having conversations about race and asking questions about racial differences is a really important step towards ending racism. It’s not just about having conversations as adults, we need to have them with our kids, too. But what do we say? How do we answer our children’s questions about racism? Our guests today are a mother and son who had the race talk years ago. Harriet Yocum is Taylor Yocum’s mother, she is also a well-known community leader and civic volunteer in Sioux Falls. Taylor works here at KELOLAND-TV as a videographer and editor. It just seemed natural for us to go straight to the source for an unfiltered talk about what parents can say and do in hopes of raising an anti-racist child.

