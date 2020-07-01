If we want to put an end to systemic racism, it doesn’t just start with adults, it’s also about the next generation.

But as many parents are figuring out, knowing how to make the necessary shift from raising children who aren’t racist – to raising children who are anti-racist, can be challenging

Thankfully, there is help. We were joined by Willette Capers, the Assistant Dean of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion at Augustana University.

She stopped by to answer some of our questions and share some of her favorite resources to help us raise children who see the beauty in seeing color.

For more on how to raise an anti-racist kid Willette recommends these books.

