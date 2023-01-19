We don’t know about you, but when we think back on our childhood memories, some of the fondest are those of our family vacations.



That’s why for the most recent trip Ashley Thompson took her kids on, she decided to try and up the ante a little bit by making the trip a total surprise. It does take a little more planning than your average vacation, but it’s something she thought would be fun to do – at least once while her kids are still young. Today, she shared her tips for pulling off the surprise and what she learned along the way.

Ashley’s daughter, Ava, in the airport after the surprise

How to pack for the surprise

Clothes and toiletries:

Pick clothes that you know fit your kids. One tip is to go through a recent load of laundry because if they recently wore it, it’s more likely to fit.

Buy something new to add to the surprise fun, especially if you are going somewhere in a different climate.

Don’t forget their toothbrushes and toiletries! (Ashley did!)

For the plane:

Make sure they are wearing comfortable travel clothes as you head to the surprise. (Tips on how to lie coming up later in this article.)

CHARGED electronic devices

Charging cables and extra portable chargers

A book or another plane activity

Snacks and plane comfort items

Ashley Thompson’s Family on the plane ready to take-off

What to pack for a teenage girl

When it comes to packing tips for your kids, everything you know to be true in life can be upended when it comes to teenage girls. Thats why Ashley provides an entirely different list of suggestions when it comes to teenage girls.

Clothes you have seen her wear recently so you know she likes them.

New clothes that she covets from stores she loves to shop. Ashley saved a few of her daughter’s requested Christmas items to pack as a surprise.

Text photos of outfits to her friends to approval. They’ll tell you what she likes!

Consider the gram. Ashley knew her daughter was trying to think of fun places to take dance photos so she made sure to pack her old point shoes and some dance clothes.

Remind them that there are always stores where you are headed, so don’t fret about somthing that may be forgotten.

Ballet on South Beach in Miami

Dancing in the Florida Keys

Lies to help with the surprise

Q: Why are we going to the airport? L: We’re picking up one of my friends!

Q: Why do we have to ride with? L: We are going straight from the airport to a friend’s house to hang out.

Q: Why do I have to wear these clothes you picked out? L: There is a good place to take a cute family photo at their house and I want us to match

Q: Why do we have to charge our devices and download shows? L: We might stay late at their house, and I don’t want you guys to get bored and crabby.